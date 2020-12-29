MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As two COVID-19 vaccines circulate – one from Pfizer and one from Moderna – there’s now a warning from the FBI about scammers trying to cash in on those vaccines.

The scams include:

Ads or offers for early vaccine access for a fee

Paying out of pocket to be on a vaccine waiting list

Offers for additional medical testing or procedures when you get a vaccine

Unsolicited emails or calls from someone claiming to be from a medical office, insurance company or vaccine center requesting personal information or claims that the government requires you to receive a COVID-19 vaccine

Ads for vaccines from unknown sources or claims of FDA approval for an unverified vaccine

To avoid becoming a victim, get up to date information on vaccine distribution through your state’s health department website.

The FDA is also updating their website about which vaccines they’ve authorized.

Consult your doctor before getting a vaccine.

Don’t share your personal or health information with anyone other than those who are known and trusted medical professionals.

Check your medical and insurance explanation of benefits for any suspicious claims and report any errors to the company.

Finally, follow guidance and recommendations from trusted sources, such as the CDC.

Anyone who may have been a victim of a COVID-19 fraud is urged to report it to the FBI.