MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump has signed a bill that includes $250 million in funding for Everglades restoration.
It’s a $50 million increase from last year’s total, according to Rep. Brian Mast who represents the state’s 18th District.
The funding will play a critical role in the acceleration of restoration projects with the goal of sending more water south where Mother Nature intended it to go.
The bill also includes a final version of “The Water Resources Development Act” which aims to accelerate the construction of the EAA Southern Storage Reservoir, reduce discharges from Lake Okeechobee and combat harmful algae blooms.
