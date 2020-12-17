MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The public has spoken and now a bottlenose dolphin calf, born at the Miami Seaquarium, has a name.
Drum roll please… Her name is Mia. Yes, it’s short for Miami.
When the marine life attraction reopened at the beginning of November, it launched a baby naming contest. Since then, they received more than 1,000 votes and Mia was the most popular choice.
Mia arrived in the 305 at 3:05 p.m. on October 17. She and her mom, Panama, continue to do well.
Visitors can see both of them daily during expanded hours for the holidays, plus enjoy a new holiday presentation, “Salty Saves Christmas” starring their resident sea lion.
The park has health and safety measures in place which include mandatory facial masks and temperature checks before entering. All social distancing guidelines must also be followed.
