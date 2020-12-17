Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have arrested a masseur accused of molesting a 14-year-old girl.
Police say Cristian Mauricio Ramirez, 39, is facing a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child.
The arrest report says Ramirez was hired to perform massages for the victim’s entire family on December 10th, when police said he fondled the girl in a lewd and lascivious manner.
Ramirez later told police he massaged the girl’s leg and may have touched her private area.
He was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.
Investigators urge anyone with information and/or anyone that may have been a victim of Ramirez to contact the Special Victims Bureau at (305) 715-3300.
