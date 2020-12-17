MIAMI (CBSMiami) – MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is giving away billions of dollars – and some of that money is headed to South Florida.

Scott has committed to donating $4.2 billion dollars to hundreds of charities across the country, who have been fighting the impact of the pandemic.

“Our first reaction was surprise, followed by gratitude,” said Cristina Blanco with the United Way of Dade County.

“It is just a transformational, great donation,” said Kathleen Cannon, United Way of Broward County CEO and president.

Many of the 384 charities receiving money provide services for underserved communities.

In South Florida, Meals on Wheels in Plantation, YMCA South Florida and the United Way of Palm Beach, Miami-Dade and Broward County have been selected.

“I don’t think anybody knew in such a short time in just several months that she would literally be giving away over $4 billion dollars. It is a surprise and it is unbelievable. We are putting together a strategy team to work on how to invest that in this community and how to make long standing positive change for this community,” said Cannon.

United Way has helped over 3,800 families throughout the pandemic – mostly families struggling to put food on their table.

“This is going to help the community and in particular those hard-working families right now that we know that have been furloughed, or who are unemployed,” said Blanco.

When Scott and Bezos divorced last year, she got a quarter of his stock in the company. She pledged to give away much of her wealth.

But the question is how much did she donate to these nonprofit organizations? And what will they do with money?

“The dollar amount of her amazing donation will be made public in January. We need some time to put together a plan. We are constantly studying the community with human service strategy, but we want a little time with partners to strategize and set really big goals,” said Cannon.

What is known is that they are grateful.

“MacKenzie Scott, author, amazing human being. You may not know the ripple effect you are going to make with families, individuals generationally forever in this community, but in every other community that you are affecting by your generous donation. We thank you,” said Cannon.

While United Way is not disclosing the amount they received, reports said Meals on Wheels received a donation in the six figures.