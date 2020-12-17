  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) has partnered with the University of Miami Health System to provide free COVID-19 testing to Miami-Dade county children, ages 4-18.

All testing will be done through the Health System’s Pediatric Mobile Unit, which will be available at several school parking lots over winter recess.

Here are the dates and locations for the mobile unit testing, taking place from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

 

December 21 American Senior High 18350 N.W. 67th Avenue

Hialeah, FL 33015
December 22 iTech@ Thomas A. Edison Educational Center 6101 N.W. 2nd Avenue

Miami, FL 33127
December 23 Miami Sunset Senior High 13125 S.W. 72nd Street

Miami, FL 33183
December 28 J.C. Bermudez Senior High 5005 N.W. 112th Avenue

Doral, FL 33178
December 29 Coral Reef Senior High 10101 S.W. 152nd Street

Miami, FL 33157
December 30 Homestead Senior High 2351 S.E. 12th Avenue

Homestead, FL 33034

School officials say that a parent/guardian must accompany their child for testing.

Walk-ups are welcome, but appointments are encouraged.

Appointments can be made by calling 305-243-2059.

