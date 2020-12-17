Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) has partnered with the University of Miami Health System to provide free COVID-19 testing to Miami-Dade county children, ages 4-18.
All testing will be done through the Health System’s Pediatric Mobile Unit, which will be available at several school parking lots over winter recess.
Here are the dates and locations for the mobile unit testing, taking place from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
|December 21
|American Senior High
|18350 N.W. 67th Avenue
Hialeah, FL 33015
|December 22
|iTech@ Thomas A. Edison Educational Center
|6101 N.W. 2nd Avenue
Miami, FL 33127
|December 23
|Miami Sunset Senior High
|13125 S.W. 72nd Street
Miami, FL 33183
|December 28
|J.C. Bermudez Senior High
|5005 N.W. 112th Avenue
Doral, FL 33178
|December 29
|Coral Reef Senior High
|10101 S.W. 152nd Street
Miami, FL 33157
|December 30
|Homestead Senior High
|2351 S.E. 12th Avenue
Homestead, FL 33034
School officials say that a parent/guardian must accompany their child for testing.
Walk-ups are welcome, but appointments are encouraged.
Appointments can be made by calling 305-243-2059.
