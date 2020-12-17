SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – A triple shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade turned deadly for one man early Thursday morning.
Miami-Dade Police say several people were outside a home near SW 247th Terrace and 113th Court shortly after 2:00 a.m. when there was an exchange of gunfire, according to Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta.
A woman was taken to Jackson South Hospital and then airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Her condition is not known.
A man showed up at Homestead Hospital with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Jackson South where he died.
A third person, who is an off duty Miami-Dade Corrections Officer, was grazed in the hand by a bullet and treated on the scene.
Police also say when the shooting took place, a woman in a car tried to leave the scene at a high rate of speed, but she struck a parked car which caused her vehicle to flip over.
She was also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are not labeling anyone involved as suspects or victims because it’s too early in the investigation.
