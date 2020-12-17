MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 13,148 new coronavirus infections and 125 additional deaths in the state. That’s the highest daily increase since July and the third highest overall since the pandemic began.
The additional cases increased the state’s overall total to 1,168,483.
There were another 104 deaths bringing the total to 20,594 deaths.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 2,582 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 5 additional deaths.
The death toll is now 4,022.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 267,255.
The single-day positivity rate was 8.84%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.62%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 1,108 new cases and 3 additional deaths. The death toll stands at 1,760.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 123,991 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 7.22% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.36%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 45 new cases and 2 additional deaths.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 3,935 cases and 32 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 10.55%, and the 14-day positivity rate was 8.75%.
