MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person had to be rushed to a local hospital following the crash of a small plane in Pembroke Rines on Thursday afternoon.

Police said there were three others on board the small aircraft. They sustained injuries, but those injuries were not known.

Images from Chopper4 showed emergency vehicles in the area of Pembroke Road and University Drive, near the Honeywoods Community.

Authorities closed several roadways in the area.

Pembroke Pines police said everyone who was on board is accounted for.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.