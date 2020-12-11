MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat have announced that fans will not be allowed in the stands for games at the AmerianAirlines Arena for the start of the upcoming season.
The Heat are scheduled to play their first preseason game next week at AAA and will open the regular season at home on Christmas Day hosting the New Orleans Pelicans.
“At this time, the amount of games we will host without fans is unknown. Believe me, I’m not happy being the bearer of this news,” said Eric Woolworth, VP Business Operations wrote in an email to season ticket holders.
According to the email, the team is getting the arena ready for fans but they just not ready yet.
“The HEAT and the NBA are deeply committed to executing a comprehensive health and safety plan so that you and your loved ones will feel completely comfortable returning to the Arena to enjoy HEAT games. As you can imagine, readying our facility has been an extensive and exhaustive process,” he wrote.
Woolworth added that he was optimistic that fans would be welcomed back at some point in 2021 but couldn’t say when.
