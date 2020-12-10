MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Downtown Miami is slowly returning to normal after a major water main break.
The 12-inch pipe burst in the area by SE 3rd Street and Biscayne Boulevard on Wednesday morning.
While Biscayne Boulevard from SE 2nd Street to Biscayne Way and SE 3rd Avenue to Biscayne Boulevard remain closed due to damage, an emergency road repair contract was awarded Wednesday evening which calls for work to be complete, and the roads reopened, within 48 hours.
Commuters are encouraged to avoid the area.
Also Wednesday evening, water was restored to the affected area but four buildings remain under a precautionary boil water order.
• Met 1, 300 S Biscayne Blvd
• Muze, 340 SE 3 St
• South East Financial, 200 S Biscayne Blvd
• Citi Group Center, 201 S Biscayne Blvd
If you do not reside in one of these buildings, then you do not need to boil your water prior to drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice, and washing dishes.
The precautionary boil water order will be lifted after testing shows two consecutive days of compliant water samples.
