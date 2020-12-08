MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After nine long months battling COVID, a Jackson Memorial Hospital employee was finally able to walk out of the hospital and be home with her family just in time for the holidays.

“I don’t know what to tell you guys. The only thing I can tell you is that this is real, coronavirus is real. the effects are real,” 41-year-old Rose Felipe said. “But what’s more real is the love that I received here.”

The mother of two is a technician who has worked at JMH for over 15 years.

Felipe contracted the virus back in March and had to spend two months in the intensive care unit.

Her diabetes and underlying health issues led to further complications.

However, despite the difficulties, she said she’s grateful for the doctors that took care of her.

“I’m overcome with emotion because I didn’t think I was gonna make it,” she said. “I was always afraid of infection, the pain that I felt when they removed my legs. If you would’ve told me that I would’ve come out walking with difficulty… but I’m standing and I’m not gonna give up. I’m gonna get better.”

While she continues her road to recovery, Felipe had one final message to the public:

“Guys, take it serious. Put on your mask. If you don’t want to put it on for you, put it on for other people that are more vulnerable,” she said. “Put on your mask, wash your hands, maintain social distance and do your part.”

While the coronavirus vaccine begins its rollout across hospitals in South Florida, Felipe said she is looking into receiving the treatment as well.