TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – State Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning Floridians about coronavirus vaccine and distribution scams.

With several vaccines nearing approval, and people anxious to get immunity, scammers may exploit the situation.

“Once we have an effective immunization, the swift and orderly distribution of the vaccine will be key to getting our state and country back on track. But Floridians must remain on high alert. Scammers may try to exploit the sense of urgency surrounding the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to swindle those trying to protect their health,” said Moody in a statement.

Moody said currently no COVID-19 vaccine has been approved by the FDA, therefore, any attempt to sell a vaccine right now is not legitimate.

Do not respond to letters, emails, texts, or phone calls about vaccines. Once a vaccine is approved and available to the public, availability will be announced by federal and state government agencies, with clear priority tiers and distribution guidelines.

Finally, never send money or financial information to anyone offering a COVID-19 vaccine or claiming the ability to expedite the process. Vaccine doses purchased with U.S. taxpayer dollars will be provided at no cost, however, vaccination providers will be able to charge an administration fee.