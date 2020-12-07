MIAMI (CBSMiami) – While two coronavirus vaccines are ready for approval, medical experts say it is not time to throw out our masks.

In a news conference with hospital CEOs held on Friday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava issued a warning.

“We must take this extremely seriously. We’re gravely concerned about overwhelming four healthcare system capacity to care for COVID-19 patients,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

There are near 1,300 people battling coronavirus in Miami-Dade and Broward hospitals.

Hospitals say they can currently manage today’s number of patients in South Florida, but there’s a concern December and January won’t bring any relief.

“Sixty days ago, countywide, our hospitalizations for COVID positive patients was 341. Yesterday, the number was 815. That’s 139% increase,” said Dr. Peter Paige, Miami-Dade’s chief medical officer.

City leaders said millions more will become food insecure if cases continue to surge.

On Saturday, hundreds of goods were placed in people’s vehicles and they couldn’t wait to get their hands on food.

The food distribution site at 22 Street and Collins Avenue has provided over 100,000 meals during the pandemic.

South Florida mayors are calling on Congress for aid.

“This is not a Republican issue. It is not a Democrat issue. It is about food insecurity about the most elemental needs of families in our country and we are urging Congress today to get together, put this package together and allow us to continue to help people who right now are confronting the most elemental challenges that a family can confront,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.