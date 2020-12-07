POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – With the FDA scheduled to look at emergency use for the Pfizer COVID vaccine on Thursday, anticipation is building in South Florida for its arrival.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has said vulnerable seniors in assisted living facilities will be among the first to receive the vaccine.

This has retirement communities all over South Florida planning for vaccinations.

John Knox Village in Pompano Beach spoke to CBS4 on Monday about their preparations

John Knox has 1,000 residents – split between independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing residents.

“The reality is this is a huge distribution process,” said COO Bill Pickhardt.

Pickhardt said they have been working with state regulators and the department of health for six weeks on a plan.

Pickhardt said 600 skilled nursing, assisted living and staff will get the vaccine in the first wave through CVS and Walgreens pharmacies.

At John Knox, Pickhardt said, staff will be getting their shots in common areas and residents in their rooms.

The rest of the residents in independent living will have to wait months to get their vaccine along with the rest of the public.

“The reality is with 20 million doses there is not enough for everyone,” Pickhardt said.

CBS4’s Joan Murray spoke to John Knox residents about getting the vaccine.

Peggy Golden, a 13-year resident, said she will get the vaccine.

Golden is a retired FAU business professor who hasn’t seen her family in a year.

“I would like my life to resume. I know people who have died from COVID and it has made me extra careful” she said.

Stanley Bagush said he is willing and ready to get the vaccine.

“I will take my turn. There are people who are doing more important jobs and should get it first,” the 90-year-old said.

John Knox expects to get its first vials of the vaccine Dec. 21.