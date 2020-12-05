MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A house fire has displaced two people early Saturday morning in northeast Miami.
Miami Fire & Rescue arrived at a single-family home in the 8300 block of NE 1 Place to find heavy smoke coming from the window and doors.
Firefighters battled the fire, which vented through the roof, but by the time the fire was out, two adults had been displaced.
Local American Red Cross volunteers from the Greater Miami responded to the home to render emergency aid to those affected by the fire.
Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
