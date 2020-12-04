ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – It’s described as a new species of roller coaster and Friday, Universal Orlando Resort released its first look at the vehicles in the highly-anticipated Jurassic World VelociCoaster.
According to its website, the coaster has two intense launches and four inversions.
In a Friday press release, Universal Orlando Resort said, “Jurassic World VelociCoaster will raise the bar in extreme roller coaster design and become the ultimate experience for thrill-seekers – catapulting guests up to 70 mph and more than 150 feet in the air as they feel the rush of the hunt alongside a swift pack of Velociraptors. Designed for speed and engineered for the hunt, the coaster’s revolutionary ride vehicle will send riders twisting and soaring across 4,700 feet of track as they encounter near-misses, launches, 12 heart-pounding seconds of airtime and more – with just a lap bar restraint holding them in place.”
The VelociCoaster will also feature some impressively terrifying dinosaur animatronics.
The ride will be located in the Jurassic Park section of Island of Adventure.
It is set to open in summer 2021.
