MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Davie police say a vehicle that had been drag racing Friday afternoon on Stirling Road in Davie struck a vehicle, killing that driver, according to police.
Authorities say the deadly crash occurred at around 6:30 p.m., as two vehicles were “drag racing” eastbound on Stirling Road.
A driver of a gray Kia Soul was westbound on Stirling and was doing a u-turn at 77th Avenue when a red Mustang struck it, killing its driver.
Police said the driver of the Kia died at the scene. The driver of the Mustang was transported to a local hospital with arm injuries.
Authorities have not released the names of those involved.
Eastbound Stirling Road at NW 77th remained closed through the conclusion of the investigation.
Police said the third driver did not sustain any injuries.
No other details were released by police.
