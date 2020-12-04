MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Friday morning was warm compared to earlier this week in South Florida. The morning lows were in the upper 60s and lower 70s along with more cloud cover and a lighter wind.
Even though it is a cloudy start, Realtime Doppler was almost rain-free expect for a few drizzles that moved through the Keys and some showers near the state’s west coast. This cloud deck is coming in from the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a low-pressure system moving along the Gulf Coast. The low will track eastward, near or over the Panhandle, while a weak front crawls across the Peninsula Friday night and Saturday.
Since the front is weak, it will not clear South Florida but it will get close enough to bring back spotty showers late afternoon and evening on Saturday, the chance for passing showers remains on Sunday.
By Monday, a stronger cold front marches down the Sunshine State and pushes the moisture away from South Florida by Tuesday morning. The passage of this cold front has a chance to produce storms Monday afternoon.
Seasonable temperatures are expected Friday through Monday. Afternoons highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. The overnight lows will be on the mild side in the low 70s.
Chilly temperatures arrive Tuesday morning with lows in the 50s and highs near 70.
