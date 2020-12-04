MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a wonderful time of year if you’re looking for a great deal on restaurant gift cards. 2020 was a challenging year to say the least but gift cards are a great way to say “thank you” to coworkers, or your babysitter, or a great gift for family and friends.

Remember buying a restaurant gift card supports local businesses. If the restaurant isn’t open, it likely offers takeout or delivery.

We’ve compiled a list of some restaurant gift card deals this upcoming holiday season.

Please note, as the holidays approach closer, more restaurants will be added to this list.

Applebees: Buy a $50 gift card, get a $10 gift card. Offer valid from 11/2/20 – 1/3/21. Bonus card EXPIRES 2/28/21.

Bahama Breeze: Buy a $50 gift card, get a $10 bonus gift card.

Benihana: Buy a $50 gift card, get a $10 bonus card (valid 1/2-3/31/20).

BJ’s Restaurant: Buy a $50 gift card, get a $10 bonus gift card. Offer valid 11/5/2020-1/1/2021. Bonus Cards and 20% Off VIP Card valid 1/1/2021-2/13/2021

Carraba’s Italian Grill: Buy a $50 gift card, get a $10 bonus gift card. Offer available now through 12/31/2020. $10 Bonus Card valid 1/1/21 – 2/7/21.

The Cheesecake Factory: Buy a $25 gift card and e-gift cards to get a Slice of Joy Card, which is good for a free slice of cheesecake from January 1 to March 31, 2021.

Chili’s Bar & Grill: Buy a $50 gift card, get a $10 bonus gift card. offer is valid from Nov. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2020. $10 Holiday e-bonus card is valid from January 1, 2021, through February 11, 2021, and expires on February 12, 2021.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Receive 20% off plastic card purchases.

Famous Dave’s: Buy a $25 gift card, get a $5 bonus gift card.

First Watch: Get $20 in Bonus Bucks when you purchase $100 in gift cards from First Watch. Bonus Bucks will be sent to the email address provided during checkout. Valid from 01/01/21 – 02/28/21.

Hooters: Buy a $25 gift card, get a $5 bonus gift card (redeemable through 2/28/21, in-store only).

Outback Steakhouse: Buy a $50 gift card, get a $10 bonus gift card.

Panera Bread: Buy a $50 gift card, get a $10 bonus gift card.

Pieology: Purchase someone else a $25 gift card and you’ll get a free pizza bonus card. Card can be used now until January 31, 2021.

Red Lobster: Spend $50 on Red Lobster gift cards, get two $10 coupons. Coupons may be redeemed for $10 off your purchase of two adult dinner entrées (dine-in only) from 1/1/21 through 2/28/21, excluding 2/14/21.

Taco Bell: receive $2 bonus gift card with $10 gift card purchase.

Texas Roadhouse: With every purchase of a $30 gift card, get a $5 Bonus e-gift card. Online only. Not valid with business orders. Max of $100 in bonus eGift Cards.

TGI Fridays: For every $25 spent on TGI Friday’s gift cards, earn a $5 Bonus Bites card. Offer valid now through December 31. Bonus Bites cards are valid 1/1/21 – 2/28/21.