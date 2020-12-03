When it comes to winning big, Tony Serdenes shines bright!

25 years ago, Tony received a Bright Futures Scholarship while studying Math Education at Florida International University. Today he has no student loans thanks to Bright Futures.

For 18 years Tony was a high school math teacher. He has seen his students graduate high school and attend college thanks to the Bright Futures Scholarship Program. Tony describes himself as a casual Florida Lottery player who plays when he’s feeling lucky or when it’s his wife’s birthday or his kids’ birthdays.

One time, Tony played 3 Quick Picks for the Florida Lotto and won $4,100.00! “I had 5 out of 6 numbers, that sixth number was only 2 numbers off, so I was that close to 27 million dollars.”

Another time Tony tried his luck at the WHEEL OF FORTUNE® SCRATCH-OFF GAME. He won $1,000.00!

Tony loves playing Florida Lottery Games. He believes you can win too.

Above content provided by the Florida Lottery.