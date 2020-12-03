(CBSLOCAL)- Global icon and country music superstar Dolly Parton shares the spirit of the holidays in her new one-hour entertainment special A Holly Dolly Christmas, airing Sunday, December 6th from 8:30-9:30 PM, ET/8:00-9:00 PM, PT, only on CBS and available to stream live and on demand on CBS All Access.

Christmas is Dolly Parton’s favorite time of year, and America’s beloved entertainer is excited to share some much needed joy and holiday cheer at the end of this challenging year. Performing from an intimate, candlelit set, Dolly brings both powerful, faith-ﬁlled hymns and light-hearted holiday classics to viewers, sharing personal Christmas stories and faith-based recollections of the season, interspersed with songs from her new, record-breaking #1 holiday album A Holly Dolly Christmas.

“I am so proud to be a part of the CBS family this holiday season with my new Christmas special,” said Dolly Parton.

“When Dolly Parton calls and tells you she wants to do a Christmas show, you don’t hesitate,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music & Live Events/Alternative & Reality for CBS. “A special with the multi-Grammy Award-winning, prolific song-writing, epic live performer of all time? She had us at hello. There’s only one Dolly Parton, and we are so excited to be bringing her to viewers this holiday season.”

Tune in for all the fun on Sunday, December 6th at 8:30PM ET/8:00PM PT, only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. Check your local listings for more information.