MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Coronavirus concerns have led the organizers of one of South Florida’s most popular festivals to push back the event dates in 2021.

The South Beach Wine and Food Festival was originally scheduled for February 24th – 28th.

On Tuesday, it was posted on Twitter that it was being moved to late May.

Due to growing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the well-being of attendees, partners, and staff as the number one priority, #SOBEWFF has decided that rescheduling the event is the most responsible course of action at this time. We’ll see you on the sand in May!🍴 pic.twitter.com/ovQNIsfvJ8 — SOBEWFF (@SOBEWFF) December 1, 2020

The 2021 culinary festival, which features chefs from the Food Network along with local chefs, will be trimmed down compared to previous years.

There will be a total of 57 events, about half of those held in 2020. All of the events will be outdoors. The total attendance is capped at around 20,000 visitors, which is about a third of 2020’s attendance. Tickets will go on sale early next year.