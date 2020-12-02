MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new survey from Nationwide Children’s Hospital shows more and more parents are worried about the long-term effects of the COVID pandemic on children’s mental health.

Sixty-six percent of parents are worried their children’s mental health will suffer even more as the pandemic continues into the winter, according to the survey.

Fifty-seven percent said they’re running out of ways to keep their kids positive.

Dr. Parker Huston, a pediatric psychologist, said for kids to feel a sense of security and normalcy, parents need to be consistent.

“Have a schedule no matter for kids what the learning environment might be, to have one, two, or even three schedules if necessary, and keep those routines,” Dr. Huston said.

He also encourages parents to check in regularly with their kids about how they’re feeling.

Dr. Huston said, “Ask questions like: What was the best part of your day today? What was the hardest part of your day today?”

More from CBSMiami.com

Hundreds Wait In Line For Hours For Free $250 Publix Gift Card In Miami

Gloria Estefan Reveals She Was Infected With COVID

Dozens Of Skimmers Found At Florida Gas Stations

Megan Burke knows raising three kids during the COVID-19 pandemic is a struggle.

“Every day they’re like, ‘When is this coronavirus going to end, when is it over, I just want it to go away,’” she said.

Everything “normal” has been disrupted, from school to seeing friends, and Burke said it’s impacting her 8-year-old.

“We’ve noticed that she gets a little more angry or frustrated with how things are going, why she can’t go to her dance classes anymore,” she said.

Burke said she talks with her kids and they stick to a schedule. Her 8-year-old also meets with a counselor.

Burke has also been organizing socially distanced parades for the holidays in her neighborhood.

“They are just full of smiles and laughter and it gives the kids a chance to see other kids but from a distance,” Burke said.

Experts said parents can embrace change this year and try to come up with new, creative traditions for the holidays.