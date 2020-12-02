JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami) — A Florida man who won $1 million dollars in a lottery scratch-off game three years ago has won another big money jackpot, and this time it was worth $5 million.
Munib Garvanovic, 56, of Jacksonville won the $5 million top prize from the 200X THE CASH scratch-off game.
Garvanovic chose to receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4,450,000.
His first $1 million prize came from a $5,000,000 Gold Rush Doubler scratch-off game.
Garvanovic says he purchases his tickets from the same convenience store every time.
“I love playing the Lottery at my local Gate store! Every November I play my favorite Scratch-Off games because I feel it brings me extra luck,” he said. “This is the second time in three years that this store has made me a winner!”
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
Hundreds Wait In Line For Hours For Free $250 Publix Gift Card In Miami
Gloria Estefan Reveals She Was Infected With COVID
Dozens Of Skimmers Found At Florida Gas Stations
The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket, lottery officials said.
The 200X THE CASH game is a $20 scratch-off game which launched in September.
You must log in to post a comment.