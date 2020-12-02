MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Art is everywhere this week in South Florida and we begin with fifty locally based “notables” who were asked to get creative and channel their inner artist by decorating once white Tappo stools that will be auctioned off for charity.

The Tappo Arts Charity Auction and Exhibition will be taking place at Artefacto, the high-end Brazillian born furniture store’s Aventura location.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo was asked to participate and created what she would call her “culinary collage stool.”

“We have several famous and talented people here in Miami. We have, for example, Helio Castroneves who is a race car driver, we have architect Kobi Karp and we have Lisa Petrillo. I don’t know if you know her,” joked Paulo Bacchi, CEO of Artefacto U.S.

I know her and she was really intimidated when that stool came to my front door I can tell you that,” said Petrillo.

All proceeds benefit the Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health. Bidding for the stools is online or at the Aventura store now through Dec 15.

Heading south to Alapattah is El Espacio 23’s new exhibit called Witness: Afro Perspectives from the Jorge Pérez Collection

“It has to do with contemporary African art. So we’re presenting over 100 pieces by artists from all over the continent of Africa and also African Diaspora which means artists that live in the United States Brazil and Cuba,” said Patricia Hannah, Director of Jorge Perez Collection.

The beautiful exhibit is to be seen in person with strict safety rules reservations are required.

Celebrating the cultural diversity across Miami and the beaches, The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau present Art of Black Miami, These exhibits and art initiatives are represented by significant works from Africa, the Caribbean, Latin America, and around the globe, celebrating all genres of the visual arts. EVENTS are virtual and in-person, and you can see more information here.

At the Shelborne South Beach is the exhibit titled “Symbiosis” by Gustavo Oviedo in partnership with the Museum of Graffiti. Guests can see mixed media art that makes a statement on how our environment, especially the beaches are not respected. the exhibit is on through Sunday.

Catch art from your car on the rolling garage doors building called 545WYN at 545 NW 26th Street in Wynwood.

There are 2 pieces by local artist Mojo. His murals focus on the quest for liberation, freedom, growth, and joy with inspiration from Jessica Goldman of Wynwood Walls’ lineage and his own family.

Drive by at Arca Wynwood, located at 260 NW 27th Street, a stone design warehouse, and catch “Like a Force of Nature” by artist Superflex in collaboration with a Mexico-based architect. It’s a 3-D art wall on the façade of Arca’s new design warehouse using their ceramic tiles following a pattern modeled after a mathematic sequence of numbers inspired by the color of currency.

Wynwood

Museum of Graffiti – Wynwood BID sponsorship of 1,500 tickers

Description: The Wynwood BID is the proud presenting sponsor of Ahol Sniffs Glue’s Biscayne World, featuring new work by Miami icon Ahol Sniffs Glue (David Anasagasti) at the Museum of Graffiti. As part of its sponsorship, the BID is providing complimentary entrance to 1,500 visitors using special code WYNWOODBID. The code is available to the first 1,500 members of the public who redeem it. All guests must obtain tickets in advance online.

Jada Art Fair at 1250 Normandy Drive, Miami Beach.

Miami Beach was founded by local Miami artists in 2019 as an art movement that has since branched out to various countries, having had its own gallery at Jada Paris Art Week just last month in France. Jada Miami Art Fair 2020 will feature over 120 pieces, including paintings, multimedia installations, murals, and sculptures in its 4-day fair (Dec. 3rd – 6th) from Artists all over the world. As a continuous commitment to education, Jada Miami Art Fair will also host JadaTalks — a conference panel of local and national scholars, business leaders, trendsetters, and noteworthy artists, both in presence and virtually (jadatv.com). Jada Miami Art Fair is situated in Normandy Isle (Miami Beach), with 5000sf of exhibiting space, divided into 4 main galleries (with two of the galleries by SoJA – Society of Jewish Artists), featuring original works and special collector-edition art prints.

The price of tickets is up to you! If you’re interested, visit here.

In support of Miami Art Week 2020, Faena Art will present one monumental, site-specific outdoor installation by Cuban artist Alexandre Arrechea entitled ‘Dreaming with Lions’.

The new outdoor artwork will be located on Miami Beach from Sunday, November 29th to Sunday, December 6th, 2020.

For more information, visit their website here.

Also, LnS GALLERY presents For Those Gathered in the Wind, a solo exhibition by Miami-based artist, T. Eliott Mansa. The powerful collection of recent assemblages featured in the exhibition embodies Mansa’s expression of the connection between mourning and loss, calling to both ancient and current practices, from Africa to the American West. For Those Gathered in the Wind is curated by Donnamarie Baptiste, Cultural Producer and Independent Curator. A catalog with an essay by Baptiste accompanies the show. For Those Gathered in the Wind by T. Eliott Mansa will be on view at LnS GALLERY, December 2, 2020 – February 9, 2021.

All catalogue sale proceeds will be donated to the initiative for the planned Miami Museum of Contemporary Art of the African Diaspora (Miami MoCAAD).

Timed ticketing will be available for groups of ten or less, regulated using timeslots to allow visitors in and out of the space. Visit www.lnsgallery.com