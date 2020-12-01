MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The NBA is back as the Miami Heat have returned for training camp.

With new faces and a new look, the team was ready to hit the court again.

Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic and Tyler Herro sported the team’s new “ViceVersa” City Edition uniforms ahead of individual workouts.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM

Hundreds Wait In Line For Hours For Free $250 Publix Gift Card In Miami

Dozens Of Skimmers Found At Florida Gas Stations

Gov. DeSantis Announces Florida Schools To Remain Open In Spring

Herro got some reps in on Tuesday, with his jump shot looking as good as ever.

Newly-drafted Precious Achiuwa arrived in Miami last Friday.

He’s ready to be part of the Miami, having already fallen in love with the Heat culture during last season’s championship run.

“It was winning basketball. It was just everybody locked in. Everybody had the same goal,” he said. “They were just so in sync, and they understood each other. It was just beautiful basketball to watch.”

Achiuwa will meet his new teammates soon enough as team workouts start this weekend.