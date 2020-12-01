NEW SMYRNA BEACH (CBSMiami) — An Amazon driver is being hailed as a hero for saving an elderly man stuck in a burning home in New Smyrna Beach in Central Florida.

The driver, Sean Campbell, heard screams before dropping his packages and running to the fire. It had started in the garage and was quickly spreading through the house.

The man’s wife escaped with help from a neighbor, but her husband was still inside.

Campbell ripped open the front door and helped the man escape.

Even though it was an urgent situation, the victim could not move quickly.

“He was in the kitchen with his walker, just standing there. I don’t think he truly knew what was going on, so I was like, ‘Sir, come on, I need to help you. Come on, let’s get out,'” he said.

Campbell said he had to be calm, but convincing.

“He was trying to grab his walker. I was like, ‘No, we got to move. You got to see another day,'” he said.

The couple’s son, Tim West, said he is grateful for Campbell’s help.

“It was fantastic he was both here and able to go inside and brave enough to go inside. We really appreciate that,” West said.

Firefighters rescued the family’s dog. The house was not a total loss, but is not livable, officials said. They are now staying with a nearby grandson.