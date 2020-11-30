(CBSMiami)- The Miami Heat announced Monday that they have signed guard Max Strus to a contract to compete for a roster spot as individual workouts are set to begin this week. The terms of the deal were not disclosed as part of team policy.

The 24-year-old Strus, a 6’5″ guard, played mostly for the Chicago Bulls G-League affiliate last season, the Windy City Bulls. In 13 games with the team, he averaged 18.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists before suffering a season-ending injury.

Undrafted out of DePaul in the 2019 NBA Draft, Strus started his collegiate career at the Division II level playing two seasons at Lewis University in Illinois. After his sophomore season, he transferred to DePaul where he went on to start 66 games for the Blue Demons over two seasons averaging 18.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

He showed off some shooting ability in college connecting on 35 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc while attempting nearly nine threes per game.

While there is no guarantee that Strus will make the Heat’s roster out of training camp, there is a possibility he could be one of their two-way contract players this season. With the DII to DI to undrafted to Heat roster journey, Strus has had a similar basketball travel to current Heat guard/forward Duncan Robinson who started in Division III, made his way to Michigan and the Heat’s G-League team before becoming a key contributor this past season.

Strus is recovering from an ACL tear that ended his season early last year, but he was cleared for contact last month and appears set to compete for a roster spot when camp opens.