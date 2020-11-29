MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.
It happened near NW 28th Avenue and 7th Street Saturday morning.
Responding officers found a man who had been shot.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.
The victim’s wife is asking anyone with information to speak up.
“It’s the holidays, I wouldn’t wish this upon nobody,” she said. “So just anything, if anybody saw anything here today, it will help us out a lot today.”
Police said they are still investigating the motive.
If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
