MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Health officials are turning to cellphones to help with COVID contact tracing.
Apps offer pop-up notifications if you were close to someone who later tested positive for the virus.
Android users have to turn on Bluetooth and download their state’s COVID notification app.
IPhones already have the system within the settings.
At least 15 states are taking part in the notification system.
