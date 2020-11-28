MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Small Business Saturday brought in some traffic to the streets of Wynwood.

“We are expecting to give great deals to customers. We are just so happy to see familiar faces from the past again. So, we are just happy to be open for our community,” said Dyana Gonzalez, owner of Wynwood Shops.

At the Wynwood Shops, people got their hands on the unique artwork and jewelry, but COVID-19 masks were the top seller.

Gonzalez said, “it’s just been tough.”

“So, we are just really happy people are aware of the Small Business Saturday. It will just really help us, especially after the pandemic.”

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 160,000 businesses have shut their doors according to a YELP report.

Small Business Saturday, the national day sandwiched between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, is usually a day for shoppers to support their local businesses

Dyanara Cotes, of Cielo Jewelry, who handcrafts all her jewelry was set up early Saturday morning.

“Trying to recover a little bit of money that we have been losing for not being able to work,” said Cotes.

She says she’s depending on her South Florida locals for her business to survive.

“There is a lot of merchandise that we do have and it has been put on hold. It’s been hard,“ added Cotes.

Meanwhile, at Miracle Mile, a stretch made of many small businesses has also suffered since the pandemic began.

“It’s a very walkable street with beautiful trees and we are hoping to promote it and make it what it used to be, the center of our commercial life.”

While many small shops have been forced to shut their doors, Jae’s Jeweler, which has been around for more than 65 years, is hoping to keep their doors open.

“It’s been a rough year for most of us during this pandemic. But luckily we are doing well. And we hope to sell a lot during the upcoming holiday.“

Many small businesses have told CBS4 if they are forced to shut down again, they won’t survive. They are hoping to get support from the community.

If you don’t feel comfortable shopping inside you can always shop online.