ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — The Walt Disney World Railroad will soon have some new competition when it comes to riding the rails in Orlando as Brightline and Walt Disney World Resort reach an agreement to build a train station at Disney Springs.

The agreement hinges on the passenger-rail company securing government approvals, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Brightline is already building tracks from South Florida to Orlando International Airport, and planning to extend service to Tampa.

The South Florida to Orlando extension is scheduled to begin service in 2022, the company has said. A route hasn’t been selected for the extension to Tampa.

“Brightline will offer a car-free connection to the millions of visitors from around the state and the world who plan to make Walt Disney World Resort part of their vacation plans,” said Brightline’s president, Patrick Goddard, in a statement.

“Our mission has always been to connect our guests to the people and places that matter, and Walt Disney World Resort is a tremendous example of this,” Goddard said in the statement.

The exact location of the train station or when it may be completed were not available from Disney or Brightline.

Disney Springs is near a major network of roads, including Interstate 4.