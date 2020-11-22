MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Coronavirus cases continue to surge across the country, with the US now surpassing more than 12 million cases and nearing 254,000 deaths.

Here in South Florida, positivity rates are now nearing 8% or above.

“I do agree that we should have that local control,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. “That is something we had at the beginning and we were effective at using the local control.”

Still no talks of a potential shut down in South Florida, but leaders are urging Gov. Ron DeSantis do to more to fight the virus.

“We were the first city to implement a mask and public rule. We were able to associate fines with that mask and public rule. That got us down by 90%. We went from a high of 3,500 cases down to 300 cases. Our hospitalization rate went down,” said Suarez.

In Florida, cases have increased 49% within a week.

“So we are without the tools in our county. We need to enforce masking. It is the number one thing that has been proven to work,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

For now, she urges everyone to wear a mask, social distance and test for the virus.

The big question now: What comes next?

Medical experts are warning of increasing cases and deaths across the nation as winter approaches.

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, health specialists recommend to limit your gatherings to a small size and if possible to host your celebration outdoors.