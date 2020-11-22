MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Saturday marked the start of the weekend-long Fort Lauderdale Air Show.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, his year’s event will look a little bit different.

Fewer premium seating tickets have been made available and mask and social distancing guidelines are being enforced.

But if you want to avoid sand in your pants, the show is being live-streamed for the first time ever.

Click here to see it live.

The event will be held from East Sunrise Boulevard north, along North State Road A1A, to the 1600 block.

The event site opens at 9 a.m., and the actual performances are scheduled from 11:30 a.m. until approximately 3 p.m.

This year’s show will feature all four U.S. Air Force fighter jet demonstration teams.

You can expect performances by the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning II, F-16 Viper, and A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Teams, along with some of the nation’s top civilian performers.