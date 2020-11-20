Comments
MIAMI (AP) – Goran Dragic has repeatedly said that he wants to finish his career in Miami. Meyers Leonard ended last season wanting a second run with the Heat.
As such, their time as free agents didn’t last long. Dragic and Leonard have both decided to return to the Eastern Conference champions, each telling The Associated Press on Friday evening that they have agreed to accept Miami’s offer of two-year deals — the second year is a team option on both contracts — to remain with the Heat.
You must log in to post a comment.