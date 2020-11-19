MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reports there are 9,085 new cases of COVID-19 statewide.

The total number of cases now stands at 914,333 across Florida.

Statewide, deaths rose by 81 to 18,030.

The daily positivity rate stands at 7.58% and the two-week positivity rate increased to 7.90%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,945 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and deaths rose by 7 to reach 3,738.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 209,166.

The daily positivity rate is 8.09% and the two-week positivity rate average increased to 8.15%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 902 new cases and deaths rose by 3 to reach 1,611.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 98,377 cases.

The daily positivity rate stands at 6.92% and the two-week positivity rate average increased to 7.51%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 73 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 2,965 cases and 25 deaths.

The daily positivity rate increased to 11.78% and the two-week positivity rate average increased to 11.01%.