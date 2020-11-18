Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than 200 sea turtles are back in the ocean.
The turtles were released earlier this week by crew members from the US Coast Guard station in Fort Lauderdale.
The US Coast Guard released a video showing crew members releasing green, loggerhead, and hawksbill turtles back into the ocean.
Officials said the turtles had sustained injuries during nesting season and were taken to multiple sea turtle hospitals for treatment.
They were released as close to their habitat as possible, officials said.
