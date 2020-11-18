MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The feel of fall is back in South Florida following the passage of a cold front on Tuesday.

Wednesday morning temperatures were cooler with mostly upper 60s inland and across much of Miami-Dade. Comfortable low 70s for most of Broward and the Keys.

Many areas were 2 to 7 degrees cooler in comparison to Tuesday.

A wind advisory is in effect for Broward and Miami-Dade until 10:00 p.m. due to sustained winds out of the NE 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts as high as 35 mph. A wind advisory is in effect for the Keys as well until 5:00 p.m. due to sustained winds out of the NE 20 to 30 mph with gusts over 35 mph.

It will be pleasant today with highs in the upper 70s and plenty of sunshine. But it will be downright blustery at times.

Hazardous boating and beach conditions continue through Friday since it will remain very breezy to windy at times.

A small craft advisory is in effect through Friday due to very choppy conditions on the bay and a dangerous high risk of rip currents continues through Friday. It is not safe to swim in the ocean.

Minor coastal flooding will be possible around high tide times.

Tonight will be nice and cool with low 70s along the coast and upper 60s inland.

Thursday will likely be a repeat of today. It will be very breezy and mild with highs in the upper 70s. But with more of a NE wind component, some showers will be possible.

Friday through the weekend, the lows will be in the low 70s and it will remain breezy with highs near 80 degrees and the potential for passing showers.