MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a police involved shooting that left an armed man dead.
According to Miami-Dade police, at least one of their officers was forced to fire a weapon at a man who had barricaded himself inside a home near 55 NW 17th Street in North Miami Dade on Tuesday night.
Investigators say it all unfolded due to a domestic dispute between family members at the home.
Police were able to safely evacuate family members but an armed man refused to come out.
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
Miami-Dade Public Schools Reconvenes Its Coronavirus Task Force
Multiple Sightings Of Monster-Sized Alligators In Florida
Dolphins In Hunt For Division Title, First Time Since 2008
Hostage negotiators and the Special Response Team responded and tried to negotiate with the man for hours but he still refused to come out.
The SRT entered the home and a confrontation ensued, according to police, which resulted with the man being shot.
He was rushed to Aventura Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No officers were hurt.
A gun was found inside the home.
You must log in to post a comment.