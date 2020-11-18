MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Former Miami Dolphins Reshad Jones was arrested early Wednesday on a charge of carrying a concealed firearm.
According to a police report, Jones was walking in a gas station parking lot at 4:15 a.m. with a loaded handgun protruding from his pants pocket, and said he had never had a concealed weapons permit.
Jones became difficult with officers and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance, the arrest report said.
Jones, 32, played for the Dolphins from 2010-19 and twice made the Pro Bowl.
He was released on March 18 and has been out of the NFL since.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
