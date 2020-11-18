MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Carnival Cruise Line Corporation put all of its US operations on hold until the end of January.
That means no carnival ships will be leaving any US ports until at least January 31st, 2021.
But many Carnival cruises will be on hold even longer into the new year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ships that depart from Jacksonville, Long Beach, Mobile, New Orleans, and San Diego will be put on hold until February 28th and for the Carnival Legend line out of
Tampa, the earliest sailing date would be after March 26th, 2021.
In a statement, Carnival says it is committed to meeting the CDC requirements and keeping guests and business partners informed of their progress.
