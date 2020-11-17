MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Big trouble for Rapper Lil Wayne.
He’s been charged in Miami with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The charge stems from his holiday trip to Miami on a private plane last December, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald. Wayne owns a home in Miami Beach.
Authorities said they found the weapon when they searched the jet on December 23rd at Opa-locka Executive Airport.
As a convicted felon, the rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Carter Jr., is not supposed to have a firearm. But a search warrant obtained by the Miami Herald reported that Lil Wayne told investigators the pistol found in his luggage was a Father’s Day gift.
Wayne is expected to appear in federal court in Miami next month. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
