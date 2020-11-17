MIAMI SHORES (CBSMiami) – What started as a call to investigate a domestic violence incident has led to a death investigation in Miami Shores after a man ran from police and was struck and killed by a train.
According to Miami-Dade Police, officers were called to a Miami Shores home after a man reportedly hit his girlfriend. Bystanders called 911.
When officers arrived, they saw visible signs of battery on her face, according to police.
The 23-year-old boyfriend then ran from the scene.
Officers chased him on foot and told him multiple times to stop.
He did not stop and kept running toward some train tracks at NE 92nd Street and 6th Avenue.
When he tried to run across the tracks, he was struck by an oncoming train and killed.
Police have not identified the man.
You must log in to post a comment.