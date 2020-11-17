MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Detectives with the Miami Police Department are investigating a burglary at Camillus Health Concern that happened over a month ago.
According to Miami PD, the burglary took place at around 10:55 a.m. on Oct. 13.
Surveillance video captured the slim-build suspect checking for unlocked doors and going through desks.
Investigators said the burglar, who’s between 5”07” and 5’09” with brown hair, got away with two laptops worth over $3,000 and other undisclosed items.
More from CBSMiami.com
Miami-Dade Public Schools Reconvenes Its Coronavirus Task Force As Cases Rise To 548
COVID Positivity Rate Spiking Across South Florida: ‘We Are Going Through The Surge Right Now’
4 People, Including 2 Children, Shot In NW Miami-Dade
No approximate age was given for the clean-shaven thief, but he last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, black jeans, black sneakers with white soles and a black backpack.
If you can help police identify this man, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
You must log in to post a comment.