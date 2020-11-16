  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three people were hurt during a shooting at a northwest Miami-Dade restaurant.

It happened inside the Gran Parada Cafe, which is in a shopping center at NW 118th Street and 10th Avenue.

Miami-Dade police said an armed man with a gun got into a fight with the restaurant owner and the gun went off.

One customer was struck in the ankle and another was grazed.

The armed man then took off.

Police said both the shooting victims and the owner will be okay.

