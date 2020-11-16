PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – A South Florida woman is behind bars after allegedly threatening violence to Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state’s two U.S. senators.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Karen Jones posted on Twitter that she was going to shoot the governor as well as Sen. Marco Rubio and Sen. Rick Scott.
The arrest report states she wrote, “DeSantis, Rick Scott and Marco Rubio are looting my state. Imma shoot them.”
When detectives questioned her about it, she told them it was only a “joke.”
Jones was charged with three counts of written threats to kill or do bodily harm.
