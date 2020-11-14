MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health added 1,187 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Miami-Dade County on Friday and deaths rose by 1 to 3,707.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 200,259.

The two-week positivity rate average increased to 7.35%.

In Broward, there were 1,211 new cases and deaths rose by 4 to 1,585.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 93,868 cases.

The two-week positivity rate average stands at 7.0%.

In Monroe, there were 8 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 2,752 cases and 25 deaths.

The two-week positivity rate average increased to 10.47%.

Statewide, there were 4,544 newly added cases and deaths rose by 45 to 17,704.

The total number of cases now stands at 875,096 across Florida.

The two-week positivity rate in Florida increased to 7.44%.