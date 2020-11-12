MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department unveiled a newly-wrapped police vehicle to honor South Florida veterans on Thursday afternoon and also presented a check to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project.
Miami Police chief Jorge Colina was on hand during the unveiling of the Miami Police Armed Forces Appreciation Vehicle.
The department also presented the Wounded Warrior Project with a check with the proceeds collected from the sale of Armed Forces Appreciation police badges.
The unveiling took place in front of the Miami Police Headquarters Station located at 400 N.W. 2 Avenue.
The Wounded Warrior Project is an organization that offers a variety of assistance programs, long-term support services, and events for military veterans wounded during deployment following the attacks of September 11, 2001.
All past and present military personnel were invited and encouraged to attend.
