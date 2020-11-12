MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Mayor Francis Suarez had some good news for more than 80 city police officers and firefighters whose jobs were on the line due to budget constraints.

It’s not gonna happen.

“The 66 police officers or the 17 firefighters that we thought we would have to let go, we are not letting go and will restore benefits, something we’re all very proud of,” Suarez said Thursday.

The mayor credited a much smaller deficit than originally anticipated and better than expected revenues in the last few months of the year.

“Today is a great day for a breath. State and local support is a must, it must be agreed on by the Senate, the President-Elect, don’t forget your cities, in the meantime we take a good breath today and say thanks,” said Miami Commission Vice Chairman Ken Russell.

While it’s good news for some of those on the front lines during this pandemic, a crisis is still very present in South Florida.

“Our numbers are increasing from about 700 cases a week about two weeks ago to about a thousand cases a week,” said Suarez.

The mayor said while there aren’t any announcements right now to close businesses again, they are monitoring coronavirus cases on a day-to-day basis.

Russell said the biggest risk facing us right now is the upcoming holiday.

“You know your family, you know your friends, you think they don’t have the virus. The biggest risk facing us is this upcoming Thanksgiving,” he said.

Russell encouraged everyone to wear your mask around family and friends while at home this Thanksgiving.